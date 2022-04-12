Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Four people died and two were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a tree on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The car was headed for Haridwar from Gurugram when the accident took place in the Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar, local SHO Bijender Singh Rawat said.

The deceased were identified as Manish (23), Ravinder (26), Sahil (25) and Prince (22). Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Rawat said.

