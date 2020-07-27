Keri (Goa) [India], July 27 (ANI): Lifeguards rescued two couples from a rocky area at the Keri beach in Goa during a rising tide.

Earlier at around 3.30 pm on Sunday at Keri beach two couples hailing from Arpora walked over a rocky area towards the freshwater lake of Arambol. Since it was during a low tide, parts of the rocky areas were exposed and the duo climbed over to the other side.

On their return the couples noticed that the water level had risen due to a change in the tides. They managed to cross a short distance but the rising water levels made it extremely difficult for them to make the journey across back to the shore. Sensing danger they called out for help.

Out on his daily routine patrol, lifeguard Girish Talkar spotted the couples in distress. He alerted the Keri tower to send in a backup team who rushed to the spot. Simultaneously the police and fire department were alerted.

The Drishti lifeguard rushed into the rough waters which was rising swiftly in an attempt to reach the victims quickly who were panicking and could lose their footing and be swept into the rough waters. The lifeguard reached the couples, secured them onto a rescue board and gave them the necessary instructions and managed to bring the couples to the shore safely. Lifeguard Girish was assisted by lifeguards Vikram, Dhako and Virendra.

Back on shore the couples were given safety advice. As they were fine, the victims were safety escorted out of the beach area.

The entire rescue operation was coordinated by Lifeguard area incharge Amit Mahale.

The victims were very grateful and said they didn't realise how quick and well-coordinated the response could be. (ANI)

