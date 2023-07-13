Gurugram, Jul 12 (PTI) Four students were arrested for allegedly looting cash, a tablet device and other items from a bank employee using a pistol-like weapon, police here said on Wednesday.

The police have recovered Rs 22,800 in cash, a tablet device, loan forms, a biometric scanner and a pistol-like weapon that was used to commit the crime from the arrested accused.

The accused were on Wednesday produced in a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

On July 5, a bank employee lodged a complaint at Sohna City police station that unidentified motorcycle-borne goons had robbed him at gunpoint behind GD Goenka University. They fled with his bag that contained cash, the tablet device, loan forms and a biometric scanner.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the unknown accused and a crime team nabbed all four from Sanpki Nagli and Dhani Sohna on Tuesday.

"The four students had hatched the plan to rob the bank employee. They were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

The arrested accused included a BCom student, a Class 12 student and two students of Class 11. All the accused are in the 19-22 age group.

