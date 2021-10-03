Bidar, Oct 3 (PTI) Four teenagers of a family from Hyderabad drowned in a lake near a dargah at a village in the district on Sunday, police said.

The family had arrived here from Borabanda in Hyderabad to pay their obeisance at Hazrat Ismail Shah Quadri Dargah in Ghorwadi village.

After the rituals were over, the boys went to the lake to take a bath and waded to the deep end, despite not knowing swimming, police said.

When one of them started drowning, the others went to his rescue, but all of them met a watery grave.

While two are brothers, the other two were cousins, police said.

Their bodies were fished out by Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

