Lucknow, October 3: At least two farmers reportedly died while several others were injured after a Union Minister's son allegedly ran over his car on farmers protesting against the central farm laws in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Prdaesh on Sunday. The incident, which left the two farmers dead, reportedly took place ahead of an event in the area.

Reports inform that the farmers were protesting against the three central farm laws ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Tikunia on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya, was to attend the event as the Chief Guest. This is when the Union Minister's son allegedly drove his SUV into the agitating farmers at a high speed. Uttar Pradesh: Violence in Lakhimpur-Kheri After Protesting Farmers Allegedly Run Over by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s Son Ashish Mishra’s Vehicle.

The incident reportedly lead to the death of two farmers, while several others sustained injury. More details about the incident are awaited.