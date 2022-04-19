Gurugram, Apr 18 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was run over allegedly by a school van when he was getting down from the vehicle in Shikohpur village on Monday afternoon, police said.

The van driver and the private school management were booked but no arrests have been made so far, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Smartphone Teased Ahead of India Launch.

According to the police, the incident happened when the LKG student slipped while alighting from the school van and fell down.

He was rushed to a civil line based hospital but died. The child's family also accused the hospital of negligence.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Brutally Beats Partner's 3-Year-Old Daughter to Death; Arrested.

Station House Officer of Kherki Daula police station Rajender said the case has been registered and probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)