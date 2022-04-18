Pune, April 18: In another incident of crime against minor, a three-year-old girl was brutally beaten to death allegedly by her mother's 33-year-old partner. Police said the man resented the child because she was born to the woman from her relationship with another man.

According to Indian Express, the incident took place in Ambegaon Budruk area between April 13 and April 15. The girl's mother registered a First Information Report at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station late on Saturday. Pune Shocker: Liquor Shop Manager Killed for Refusing To Give Free Alcohol in Vadgaon; Accused Arrested

According to the FIR, the man slapped and hit the girl multiple times during the two days of physical abuse. He banged her head against the wall several times, leading to her death. Police have arrested man who works as a driver.

Officials said the couple had been together for the past few months. "The woman had this three-year-old girl from her previous relationship when she herself was a minor. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Son Before Dying by Suicide in Sikar; Investigation Underway

She has been living with the accused for the past few months. Our preliminary probe suggests that the accused resented the child since she was born out of a previous relationship," an officer said.

Senior Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar, in-charge of the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station, said, "We have arrested the man after the complaint was filed with us. He has been remanded to police custody."

