Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Four youths were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by a truck on the Rewari-Narnaul road in Haryana's Rewari district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the youths were returning from Mahendergarh to their village in Gurgaon past midnight, a police official from Khol police station in Rewari said over the phone.

The injured youth had been hospitalised, he said, adding a case has been registered in connection with the accident.

