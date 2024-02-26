Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 26 (ANI): The fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly's budget session commenced on Monday at the Nagaland Legislative Secretariat, with Governor La Ganesan addressing the House on the first day.

The House also elected S Toiho Yeptho, an NCP MLA from 33 Suruhuto Assembly Constituency who was the lone MLA to file the nomination, as the new Deputy Speaker.

The List of Business for the first day included an obituary reference to former Governor of Nagaland, late PB Acharya, by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while Nagaland Legislative Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer made the obituary reference to Manohar Gajanan Joshi, former Speaker of Lok Sabha and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and former members, Hokhato Sena, KK Sangtam and L Khumo.

Moatoshi Longkumer, Advisor for Labour and Employment, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Excise, moved the motion of thanks on the governor's address.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio felicitated the newly elected Deputy Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, S Toiho Yeptho, MLA of Nationalist Congress Party.

The fourth session of the NLA went paperless, with hard copies made available for download on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) website and mobile app.

Chief Minister Rio, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, will present the budget for the years 2024-25 on the second day of the budget session.

A photoshoot was also held, with the legislators wearing a touch of their own traditional attire.

The five-day budget session will end on March 1. (ANI)

