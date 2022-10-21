New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the punishment to be awarded to convicted contemnor Perry Kansagra, a Kenyan citizen of Indian origin, who had played a fraud upon it in a custody battle for his son with his estranged wife.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice P S Narasimha heard the submissions of senior lawyer Sonia Mathur, appearing for the mother of the child, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwary Bhati, representing the Centre, before reserving the verdict on punishment for November 3.

"We will re-assemble on November 3 and pass the order,” the CJI said.

Mathur sought the severest punishment for convict Kansagra for disobeying various orders of the apex court, besides a direction to the authorities that she be granted the custody of her son who was taken to Kenya by the contemnor by playing fraud upon the court.

The senior lawyer also sought release of remaining Rs 50 lakh, out of Rs 1 crore deposited by the contemnor, in the favour of the mother.

The apex court had earlier ordered release of Rs 25 lakh each twice in favour of the woman.

Kansagra, according to the terms imposed by the apex court, had deposited Rs 1 crore with the registry at the time of taking away his son to Kenya as security.

Mathur also sought action such as attachment of Indian properties of the contemnor, besides action against his mother, an Indian citizen.

The law officer referred to various judgements and also sought the strictest punishment for the contemnor.

Earlier, taking serious note of the "fraud" played upon it by Kansagra, the bench had sought a report from the CBI about the steps taken by it to secure his presence and ensure the transfer of custody of his minor son to his estranged wife here.

The top court had also directed the Registrar of Assurances of Rajkot to give details about the rights and interests, if any, held by any other person in two properties of the convicted contemnor Perry Kansagra by October 8 so that it may proceed with their attachment.

The top court, on July 11, had convicted Kansagra of its contempt for playing "fraud" in securing the custody of his son from his estranged wife and not coming back to the Supreme Court again.

The bench had reminded the CBI that it was assured that every possible help and assistance shall be extended by the Union agencies and the Indian Embassy in Kenya in securing the presence of Kansagra and his minor son before this court.

Having found Kansagra guilty of violating its orders and committed contempt of court, the CJI-led bench has adjourned the matter to hear the contemnor on the issue of sentence a few times.

"However, since the contemnor did not appear nor was he produced before the Court by way of last chance time was given and the matter was directed to be posted on August 18.... After a few adjournments the matter is now posted before us. Even after grant of such facility and adjournment on a few occasions, Mr Perry Kansagra has not appeared before this Court,” it had noted.

Kansagra, who holds dual citizenship of Kenya as well as the United Kingdom, fought a custody battle for his son with his estranged wife in Indian courts and gave undertakings that he will abide by the conditions, and later, he got custody in 2020 from the apex court by allegedly giving a forged or wrong “mirror order” from the Kenyan High Court.

Later, he not only refused to obey the directions granting visitation or meeting rights to the mother but shockingly moved the Kenyan court for "declaration of invalidity of Indian jurisdiction and/or laws and/or judgments denying, violating and/or threatening to infringe the fundamental rights of the minor through purported and unenforceable judgments and orders relating to the minor under Articles 23(3) (d) of the Constitution of Kenya”.

Taking into account the “fraud” contumacious behaviour of Kansagra, the top court had recalled its verdict and given a slew of directions against him including the registration of a suo motu contempt case.

