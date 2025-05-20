Ranchi, May 20 (PTI) Senior Jharkhand IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, who was arrested on Tuesday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam, caused Rs 38-crore loss to the state exchequer by indulging in fraudulent activities and misusing his post, according to an official statement.

He was arrested after hours of interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has been inquiring into the allegation of irregularities in excise policy during his tenure as secretary of the excise department.

Choubey, a 1999-batch IAS officer, was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar here after a special court remanded him to judicial custody till June 3.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Jharkhand government said Choubey caused “Rs 38-crore loss to the state exchequer by indulging in fraud, conniving with criminals and misusing his post”.

It also said that he did not follow norms in the selection of placement agencies for operation of liquor shops and its sales.

Choubey has held several key posts, including secretary to the CM. He is currently posted as Principal Secretary, Department of Panchayati Raj.

