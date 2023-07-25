Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway with the cooperation of essential commodities and other food items has started supplying essential commodities and other food items to Khongsang station in Manipur.

This comes after amid the prevalent law and order situation in the state in which the movement of essential items to the state had been completely cut-off. With the co-operation of the state government, the Northeast Frontier Railway has operated a freight train carrying essential commodities and other food items to Khongsang station in Manipur.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Exodus of Meitei Community People From Mizoram Continues.

Thus, fulfilling its commitment towards supply of essential items to the state during the time of crisis. The NF Railway has allowed piecemeal re-booking of wagons as a special case as requested by the Manipur government, the Indian Raiways said.

The freight train carrying essential and other non – essential items consist of 11 wagons. 2 wagons of potatoes were loaded from Dhupguri, 3 wagons of sugar were loaded from Azaraand 6 wagons with FMCG items were loaded from New Guwahati for the people of Manipur.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Drinks Phenyl After Harassed and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend, Case Registered.

The Railways said that the items loaded were transported to Khongsang. This station has come up in 2022 as a part of the Jiribam – Imphal new line project.

The goods train was received at Khongsang station by Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh; Minister (PWD and YAS), Govindas Konthoujam; Minister (Water Resources and Relief and DM), Awangbow Newmai; Minister (Transport and Vet. and AH), Khasim Vashum and other senior officials of the state government.

A Marketing Inspector has been specially deputed in Imphal for the convenience of the Manipur based traders to hand hold them in booking the commodities through Railways, the Railways said.

The Marketing Inspector will be available round the clock for any queries of the traders. The initiatives taken by NF Railway is expected to be of great help for the people of Manipur in the prevailing scenario. NF Railway is fully committed to extend all possible assistance to the state of Manipur during the time of crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)