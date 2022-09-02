Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) Odisha is likely to get relief from the week-long hot and humid weather, caused by the monsoon's weakening trend, as the IMD on Friday forecast the creation of two back-to-back low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal in the next two weeks.

The first is expected to develop over West-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by September 8, and the second between September 9 and 15, said US Dash, a senior weather scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Asks 9-Year-Old Girl To Throw Her Infant Child Into Drain To Elope With Paramour; Arrested.

Dash said that rainfall activity might intensify in the state from September 5.

"Odisha is currently experiencing hot and humid weather due to weakening of the monsoon. Most places in the state have recorded maximum temperature at or above 35 degree Celsius, with humidity exceeding 80 per cent in some areas since Thursday," he stated.

Also Read | YS Rajasekhar Reddy Death Anniversary: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Tributes to His Father and Former Andhra Pradesh CM.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded over 35 degree Celsius throughout the week.

The IMD, meanwhile, also said that the seasonal cumulative rainfall received by Odisha between June 1 and September 2 stood at 992 mm against its usual average of 931.9 mm.

During the period, six districts received excess rainfall.

According to the midday IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on September 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)