Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): After nearly three months of dry weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh, a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the higher reaches of the state from Friday night, bringing the possibility of light snowfall, while most other areas are likely to continue experiencing dry weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Friday, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said overall weather conditions have remained dry over the past 24 hours.

"If we talk about the overall weather, it has remained dry even during the last 24 hours. Today, on the 16th, a feeble western disturbance is approaching Himachal Pradesh. Its impact will be limited, but there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall at a few places," Sharma said.

He said the impact of the western disturbance is likely to be confined mainly to the higher-altitude areas of the Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba districts. "Till the 19th, there is a possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. There may also be light rain at isolated places," he added.

According to the IMD, districts such as Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu may witness light rain or snowfall at isolated places, while plains and mid-hill districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur, are expected to experience clouding with minimal chance of precipitation.

On cold wave conditions, Sharma said, "If we talk about alerts, light cold wave conditions have been reported in some pockets of Hamirpur, Una, Mandi and Kangra. There is a possibility of a cold morning in these areas, though the probability of fog is low."

Sharing temperature details, he said the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the Lahaul-Spiti district at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

"Kalpa in Kinnaur, and places in Solan and Kullu recorded temperatures around the freezing point. In Shimla, the temperature was around 3 degrees Celsius, which is slightly above normal," Sharma said.

He further noted that temperatures in Shimla, Kalpa and Manali are running above normal, while Solan recorded temperatures around zero degrees Celsius, indicating significant variation across districts.

"In mid-hill districts, temperatures are running 3 to 4 degrees above normal. Some districts are reporting temperatures up to four degrees above normal," he added.

However, in certain plains, including Una, Bilaspur and parts of Hamirpur, temperatures were recorded up to four degrees below normal, while other areas showed variations of one to two degrees.

Sharma said a yellow alert has been issued for cold wave conditions in the plains. "For Shimla city and Shimla district, clouding is likely from the 16th to the 19th. Cloud cover is also expected around Kufri, but there is no indication of rain or snowfall," he said. Highlighting the rainfall deficit, Sharma said, "Overall, the state has recorded an 83 per cent rainfall deficit, and all 12 districts have received below-normal rainfall so far." (ANI)

