New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at zero per cent on Thursday in North East district while the highest percentage was registered last Sunday in East Delhi in the span of February 5-18, according to official data.

As per the district-wise data shared on Friday on tests conducted during this period, the positivity rate stood at 0.02 per cent on February 5, 8 and 13 in North East Delhi district, while the highest in this area was on February 7 at 0.35 per cent.

The lowest in the district was zero per cent which was recorded on February 18.

The highest positivity rate in this period was recorded on February 14 at 0.90 per cent in East Delhi district, and the lowest in this region stood at 0.15 per cent on February 11 during this period, according the data.

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,897.

These new 158 cases came out of the 60,836 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

The active cases tally on Friday stood at 1053, the same figure as the previous day, according to the latest bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,931 RT-PCR tests and 20,905 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The lowest and highest positivity rates figures in other districts were -- Central Delhi district - 0.08 per cent on February 15 and 0.35 per cent on February 18; New Delhi - 0.19 per cent on February 9 and 0.73 per cent on February 14; North Delhi - 0.05 per cent on February 6-7 and 0.19 per cent on February 14, as per the data.

In South West district, the lowest positivity rate in this period was recorded at 0.33 per cent on February 6, and highest 0.73 per cent on February 10, it said.

In Shahdara, the lowest positivity rate recorded was 0.02 per cent on February 6 and 7; and the highest was 0.16 per cent on February 18, as per the data.

