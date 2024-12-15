By Rajnish Singh

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), December 15 (ANI): Deep in the dense jungles of Chhattisgarh, where the rustling leaves whispered secrets of rebellion and survival, lived a group of individuals trapped in a life they hadn't chosen. These were the surrendered Naxals--men and women who once walked the shadowy path of violence as part of the banned outfit.

For years, they roamed around through the forest from one place to another, following the doctrine of the so-called 'Jantana Sarkar', the people's government of the Naxals. Some had joined willingly, drawn by promises of justice and revolution. Others had been coerced, and forced to abandon their homes, dreams, and families. For them, the ideology was not a choice--it was a cage.

Over time, disillusionment crept in. The ideals they had clung to began to unravel, revealing the stark reality of their lives. The constant fear, the endless marches through the wilderness, and the loss of personal freedom weighed heavily on their spirits.

One by one, they decided to break free. The path to surrender was fraught with danger--betrayal was met with harsh reprisals--but the hope of a different life pulled them forward. When they finally emerged from the shadows, they were met with a second chance.

For these former Naxals, surrender was not just an act of leaving behind violence; it was a step toward reclaiming their humanity. The transformation was profound. Once accustomed to the isolation and unpredictability of life in the jungle, they now found themselves integrated into society. Many were given opportunities to rebuild their lives, and some even joined the Chhattisgarh Police, working to protect the very communities they had once sought to overthrow.

Their new roles offered a sense of purpose and stability. The weight of the past lingered, but so did the hope for a better future. They were no longer fugitives; they were citizens--part of the mainstream, forging a new path in a world they had once thought was lost to them.

In their stories lies a quiet testament to the power of redemption and the resilience of the human spirit. For these individuals, the jungle no longer echoes with the sounds of gunfire but with the promise of peace.

Former Militia Commander Shankar Madka with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, shared his journey from violence to rehabilitation while speaking to ANI.

Madka revealed, "I had joined Naxalism in 2007 and left in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, I was the Militia Company in charge. Along with my team of 12 Naxals, we killed two STF personnel and looted their weapons."

He recounted the dominance of the Naxal-led "Jantana Sarkar" in several areas during his tenure, where even police feared to enter. However, after leaving the insurgency and surrendering, his life has taken a transformative turn.

"Now I feel better that I am in the mainstream, meeting officers and ministers," Madka said. Expressing gratitude for the second chance he received, he added, "I want to tell the Home Minister that I have been given a new life and a new job. The SP gave me a job. I am in the police now."

Madka's story highlights the success of the government's surrender and rehabilitation policies, offering a path for former Naxals to integrate into society and contribute positively.

Another surrendered Naxal, Sukanti told ANI, "I joined in 2003 and surrendered in 2018, I was told that we would sing and dance and have a good time, but there was no such thing. I saw many dead bodies which I did not like and that is why I left in 2018. I am living happily now."

Sandhya, another surrendered Naxal, said, "We were told that we will be serving the poor, that is why we joined. After we joined, the reality was very different... I had joined in 2001 and surrendered in 2014. All this time she was hopeful she would be serving the poor, but when that did not happen, she surrendered."

According to data released by the Chhattisgarh government, a total of 5,559 Naxals surrendered in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh between 2009 and 2024. Among the districts, Sukma recorded the highest number of surrenders, with 1,949 individuals, followed by Dantewada (1,090), Bijapur (626), Narayanpur (585), Bastar (559), Kondagaon (358), and Kanker (118).

In recent years, the trend of surrenders has remained consistent. Up to December 5 this year, 802 Naxals have surrendered, compared to 398 in 2023, 415 in 2022, 551 in 2021, 342 in 2020, 312 in 2019, 462 in 2018, 368 in 2017, 1,210 in 2016, 324 in 2015, and 375 in 2014. (ANI)

