Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 23 (ANI): The election campaigning in Rajasthan wrapped up on Thursday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi getting the Election Commission over his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister while PM Modi getting emotional after recognizing a 95-year-old BJP leader Dharam Chand Derasariya who was sitting in the general audience section at an election rally in Deogarh.

The political campaigning ended today in Rajasthan which is set to witness voting on November 25.

Addressing an election rally in Rajsamand's Deogarh, PM Modi said, "Today here I saw Derasariya ji sitting here at this age. Almost 6 decades of his life he spent on our ideology. He was sitting in the audience down there and was blessing each of us."

He launched an all-out attack against the Congress government, alleging that under the party's rule, the state had become "number one" in the "riots, crime, corruption and paper leak" case.

On the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held mega roadshows in Chittorgarh and Nathdwara constituencies of the poll-bound state on Thursday.

Amit Shah was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters, showering flowers and cheering his motorcade.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday criticized the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that the communal clashes took place in the state with planned strategies and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot failed to take any concrete action against the rioters due to 'vote bank' politics.

Addressing a press conference here in Jaipur, on the last day of the campaign for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Amit Shah said that the state witnessed several incidents as an example of the appeasement politics by the Gehlot-led Congress government.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Jaibkatra' (Pickpocket) and 'Pannauti' remarks on Prime Minister Modi in an election rally.

The BJP wrote a complaint to ECI on November 22 about Rahul Gandhi using derogatory remarks about PM Modi in his rallies.

"Whereas, a complaint has been received from the BJP (copy enclosed) alleging that you, on 22nd November 2023 in a public meeting at Bayatu, District Barmer, Rajasthan made wild allegations and spoke in a derisive and obnoxious manner about the Prime Minister. It is alleged that comparing a PM to a "Jaibkatra" (pickpocket) and using the word "Pannauti" is unbecoming of a very senior leader of a National Political Party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of Rs. 14,00,000 crores for the past 9 years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts," the ECI letter to Rahul Gandhi said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a jibe at BJP on Thursday ahead of the state assembly elections.

Attacking the Saffron party, Gehlot said that the BJP is annoyed by the fact that it could not topple the Government in Rajasthan.

"The BJP formed Government in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh after toppling the Government, but it could not do so in Rajasthan, hence it is annoyed.

Addressing a Press Conference in Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said "The Prime Minister and his entire team is campaigning here in Rajasthan but they will be staying here only till November 25 elections, after that the party won't show its face".

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "We are going to form the government in all 5 states."

Under the Rajasthan Assembly Elections-2023, voting will be held on November 25 in 199 assembly constituencies of the state. All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed. A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that polling stations have been set up at a total of 36,101 places in the state. "A total of 10,501 polling stations have been set up in urban areas and 41,006 in rural areas. Live webcasting will be conducted at a total of 26,393 polling stations. These polling centres will be monitored from the district-level control room. Across the state, 65,277 ballot units, 62,372 control units and 67,580 VVPAT machines including reserves will be used for voting," he said.

Gupta said that 2,74,846 polling personnel will conduct the voting. 7960 women polling personnel will take command at women-managed polling stations and 796 disabled polling personnel will take command at disabled-managed polling stations.

"Wheelchairs have been arranged for voting at all the polling booths, taking advantage of which the disabled people and senior voters above 80 years of age can cast their vote without any inconvenience," he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that a total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed.

"To conduct free and fair elections, 3 flying squads and 3 SST teams will be deployed in each assembly constituency for intensive checking and monitoring on the voting day," the CEO said.

"A total of 41,224 big and small vehicles have been acquired for voting so that the movement of polling teams, security personnel, EVM machines and sector officers can be facilitated. 17,617 vehicles have been acquired for the police force and polling parties, 20,844 small passenger vehicles for sector officers, and 2470 trucks/mini trucks for transportation of EVM machines," he added.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

