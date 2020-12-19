Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): With not enough snowfall this season, a cold wave has gripped the plains of Kashmir valley leading to the freezing of Dal Lake at the beginning of the season.

The locals of the valley said that they are witnessing a cold wave of such severity after ages.

"I was very young when the whole lake froze, and this year we are approaching the same position. There wasn't much snowfall in the city. The cold is excruciating this year. We are hoping that there will be some snowfall soon," said a local.

Tourists who came to visit the valley called the frozen lake the highlight of their trip.

A tourist from Jharkhand said that frozen Dal Lake was a memorable sight for him, and he would cherish the memory for a long time.

"I came here for the first time. We came to the Vaishno Devi shrine and decided to extend our trip to Srinagar. The detour was a good decision as I have never seen a frozen lake. I will always remember this sight. We are enjoying our trip a lot, but it is very cold here," he said. (ANI)

