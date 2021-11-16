New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with senior EU official Stefano Sannino during which both sides emphasised on ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism.

Shringla and Sannino, the Secretary General of European External Action Service (EEAS) of the EU, also discussed the common approaches of the two sides to developments and priorities in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Also Read | Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

"Both sides stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan," it said.

The MEA said the recently-organised Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and its outcomes were also discussed.

Also Read | CBI Raids 77 Locations, Detains 10 for Posting, Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Material.

"The foreign secretary and the secretary general also exchanged views on developments in Myanmar. They also discussed the ongoing situation at the Belarus-Poland border," the MEA said in a statement.

It said both sides agreed on the need to de-escalate the situation and arrive at an early resolution.

"It was agreed to continue periodic exchanges at the level of foreign secretary and secretary general on issues of mutual interest," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)