New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Tuesday said that there was a "full guarantee" that NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan would be elected as the next Vice President of the country, praising his work and leadership.

While speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "We are absolutely sure and there is a full guarantee that our candidate will be the Vice President...CP Radhakrishnan's work so far has been very impressive...As true citizens of the country, we feel that he has done a lot for the country, and he has the capability to take the country on the right path in the time to come...Congress doesn't understand that we are voting for our country to save the Constitution and democracy..."

Meanwhile, the voting for the 15th Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercising his franchise along with other MPs.

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan appointed Telugu Desam Party leader and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, as his polling agents for the Vice Presidential election. Both TDP and JD(U), NDA alliance partners, have already pledged support for him.

Radhakrishnan faces retired Supreme Court Judge Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, the opposition nominee, in today's polls.

Numbers, however, are stacked in NDA's favour. Radhakrishnan is expected to secure around 427 votes, well above the majority mark of 391, with 293 votes projected in the Lok Sabha and 134 in the Rajya Sabha.

Parliament, currently, has 781 members, including 542 in the Lok Sabha with one seat vacant and 239 in the Rajya Sabha (with five vacancies).

The INDIA bloc is banking on cross-voting to tilt the contest, with its candidate B Sudhershan Reddy backed by 354 MPs -- 249 in the Lower House and 105 in the Upper House. (ANI)

