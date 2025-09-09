New Delhi, September 9: Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar said that the Delhi Crime Branch has recovered the stolen gold Kalash (Urn) from the arrested man named Bhushan Verma. Joint CP Kumar further said that the melted gold in possession of his two associates, Ankit and Gaurav, was also seized.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Joint Police Commissioner Kumar said, "On September 3, a theft incident occurred in 15 August Park. During which, members of the Jain community were performing worship, and it was reported that a kalash (urn) was stolen. The Delhi Police Crime Branch took action and arrested a man named Bhushan Verma. The stolen kalash has also been recovered. Additionally, the melted gold in the possession of his two associates, Ankit and Gaurav, has been recovered. On August 7, a theft incident during the Jain community's worship in Rishabh Vihar was confessed to, and the investigation is ongoing...". Gold Kalash Theft Case: Delhi Police Arrest Accused in Theft of INR 1 Crore Diamond-Studded Gold Kalash From Red Fort Jain Event.

Delhi Joint CP Kumar added that the investigation into the matter was ongoing. On Monday, Delhi Police arrested three men in the theft case of a Kalash (Urn) during an event at Red Fort. Delhi Police on Monday said that they had apprehended a man from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the theft of a gold Kalash (Urn) estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore, from a religious programme held near the Red Fort in the national capital. According to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, the accused was identified as Bhushan Verma, a resident of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the theft took place in a park near the Red Fort and was reported on September 3. Along with a big jhari golden kalash (Urn), approximately weighing 760 grams, a small jhari studded with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds and other items were reportedly stolen during the religious function organised by the Jain community. Gold Kalash Worth INR 1 Crore Stolen From Red Fort: Gold, Diamond-Studded Jhari Missing During Religious Rituals; Suspect Identified (Watch Video).

DCP of North Delhi Raja Banthia said, "On September 3, a programme of the Jain community was going on. A pandal was set up there. A devotee had brought a golden Kalash studded with precious gems, and it was reported stolen. A case was registered at the Kotwali police station on Wednesday." Police said that this Kalash (Urn) was brought to the programme by businessman Sudhir Jain, but went missing from the stage during the function. The suspect was identified through CCTV footage, which captured his activities. Based on the footage, they conducted searches and nabbed the suspect, said Delhi Police.

