New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday hit back at BJP chief JP Nadda's letter criticising his party for trying to 'sensationalise' the Manipur issue and claimed that his letter was 'full of falsehoods' and a '4D exercise' of denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation.

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP, Jairam Ramesh presented a series of four pointed questions, reflecting the concerns of the people of Manipur.

Also Read | Udaipur Road Accident: Head-On Collision Between Truck and Car Leaves 5 Persons Dead in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

"The people of Manipur are yearning for normalcy, peace, and harmony to return to the state at the earliest. Towards this end, they are asking four simple questions. When will the Prime Minister visit the state? 2. How much longer will the CM continue to be inflicted on the state, when a majority of MLAs are not in his support? 3. When will a full-time Governor for the state be appointed? 4. When will the Union Home Minister take responsibility for his abject failures in Manipur?" questioned the senior Congress leader.

This comes after BJP national president JP Nadda criticised Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to President Droupadi Murmu on violence in Manipur and attacked the party, saying that the party was trying to 'sensationalise' the issue amidst the ongoing tension and unrest in the state.

Also Read | Share Market Today: Majority of Adani Group Stocks Trade Lower for 2nd Day; Adani Green Tumbles 11% After Gautam Adani Charged in US With Bribery.

The BJP chief attacked the Congress and that the party was creating a 'false, incorrect and politically motivated narrative' to rake up 'political mileage' and peddle its 'nefarious agendas.'

Nadda lashed out at the Congress alleging that the northeastern state witnessed one of the 'bloodiest periods in history' under its rule.

The BJP chief said that the pattern of Congress leaders endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces to derail India's progress is 'worrying' and questioned whether this failure is an unfortunate blind spot resulting from Congress' thirst for power or part of a carefully designed strategy to divide the people and sideline the democracy.

In the letter, Nadda highlighted the significant transformation the Northeast region has experienced over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that in areas such as the economy, security, healthcare, education, and access to growth opportunities, the region has seen remarkable progress.

He noted that what was once a region plagued by daily gunshots and explosions is now witnessing peace, prosperity, and development for the first time since India's independence.

Nadda also emphasized the strong support from the people of the Northeast, who have consistently trusted the stability of the double-engine NDA government over Congress and its allies' false promises.

He cited more than 10 historic peace accords and improved connectivity as key achievements. Additionally, he highlighted the significant reduction in multidimensional poverty in Manipur, from over 20 per cent in 2013 to just above 5 per cent in 2022, as a testament to the positive changes taking place.

Several Manipur MLAs on Monday passed a resolution listing their demands including asking the central government to review the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in the state.

The resolution also said that a mass operation must be initiated within seven days against the Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the killing of six people including women and children in Jiribam. It also demanded the transfer of three key cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that are linked to the death of one woman who was burnt, the killing of six innocent civilians, and the killing of a woman farmer.

The MLAs in their resolution decided to declare Kuki militants responsible for the killings of six innocent people including women and children to be declared an "unlawful organisation" within seven days.

This escalation comes after six people were found dead. In response to the incident, the Manipur government had initially suspended internet services in seven districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)