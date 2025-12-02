New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Alleging that there is a "rising menace of drugs, illegal liquor and crime" in Gujarat, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that multiple women have come to him telling their problems, during his 'Jan akrosh yatra' being carried out in the state.

"During the Congress party's ongoing Jan Aakrosh Yatras in Gujarat, people--especially women--have repeatedly stated that the rising menace of drugs, illegal liquor, and crime has deepened the sense of insecurity in their lives," the LS LoP posted on X in Hindi.

"Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, where traditions of truth, morality, and justice have prevailed, but over the past few years, the future of the state's youth is being pushed toward the dark world of drugs and crime," he added.

He added that criminals are getting protection from those in power while the women are being neglected, forcing them to come out on the streets in large numbers, while questioning the "silence" of the BJP government.

"Women are taking to the streets in large numbers because criminals are receiving protection from those in power, while they themselves are met only with neglect. Gujarat is asking--why is the BJP government silent? Which BJP minister is providing cover for all this? Why are Gujarat's traitors being shielded?" his post added.

Another major issue which the LoP says has come up in every meeting during the yatra is of the farmers, with the people suffering loss of their crops due to the recent floods.

"The recent devastating floods have ruined thousands of Gujarati families and destroyed farmers' crops. When Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, talk of relief packages never stopped. Today, Gujarat is drowning, there's a double-engine government, they are the Prime Minister, yet neither adequate relief is in sight nor any empathy,"he said.

The LS LoP claimed that there is intense public outrage in Gujarat as every family is worried about their children's future.

"Every family is asking--why aren't farmers' loans being waived, why isn't the drug trade being cleaned up? The Congress will continue to listen to the people's concerns and relentlessly expose the failures and corruption of the BJP government," he said.

The Gujarat Congress launched its 60 days 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' on November 21, with the aim of highlighting any issues the farmers, youth, or marginalised communities might face.

The Yatra commenced from Dhima in North Gujarat and is set to cover 7 district, 40 Taluks, 12 cities in its first phase. The initial leg of the Yatra will conclude after covering 1,100 kilometres on December 3. (ANI)

