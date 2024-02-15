Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that the Future Skills Summit in Guwahati was held to inform the youth about the upcoming opportunities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and semi-conductors.

While speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "Today's Future Skills Summit in India is being held in Guwahati to tell the youth of India, especially the northeast, that in areas like AI, cybersecurity, and semi-conductors, many opportunities are coming up. The who's who of technology are participating in this. They all want more talent."

The Union Minister also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and said, "Our prime minister has made India a very different India in the last ten years. He has transformed India. We were one fragile five economy in 2014, we are one of the top five economies today."

"We are a one of the most respected nations in the world in terms of our economic growth. We are one of the fastest growing economies in the world and most importantly in terms of innovation and technology, we are one of the fastest growing countries in the world. The PM has called the next 20 years as 'India Tech-ade," he added.

In a first, a summit focusing on future skills was held in Guwahati on Thursday under the guidance of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), where participants deliberated on strategies for catalysing future-ready talent for India and for the world.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inaugurated the Summit alongside young Indians, thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, educators, and technology enthusiasts, among others.

Discussions during the Future Skills Summit revolved around the impact of rapid digitisation across the globe, highlighting the emergence of new opportunities for young Indians in next-gen cutting edge technologies like Artificial Learning, Machine Learning, Semiconductors, Robotics, CyberSecurity, which opens tremendous opportunities for young Indians.

Recognising that skills are the passport to prosperity, this summit is poised to formulate a roadmap in sync with the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is, to transform India into a global Talent hub and capitalise on the opportunities thrown up by Emerging Technologies.

A pivotal objective is also to forge numerous partnerships with industry and academic institutes nationwide, ensuring that curricula align closely with industry demands and standards.

In line with this objective, the summit will witness over 20 strategic collaborations between NIELIT and Intel, HCL, Microsoft, Kyndryl, IIM Raipur, IIITM Gwalior, Wipro, and others. (ANI)

