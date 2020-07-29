New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30.

"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

