Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday denied media reports claiming that the Archaeological Survey of India would be conducting an excavation at the Qutub Minar complex.

Reddy said, "No such decision has been taken."

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Stabs Roommate After Fight Over Household Work in Navi Mumbai, Arrested.

Several reports have claimed that the Ministry of Culture instructed the ASI to conduct the excavation and iconography of idols at Qutub Minar to ascertain the facts about the structure.

As per the reports, an ex-ASI officer claimed that the Qutub Minar was not built by Qutb al-Din Aibak, and was actually built by Raja Vikramaditya to study the direction of the Sun.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Welcomes Centre's Fuel Price Cut, Demands Excise Duty at Same Rate As During UPA Regime.

Likewise, recently the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman, Vinod Bansal claimed that Delhi's famous monument Qutub Minar was actually "Vishnu Stambh". He said that the monument was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)