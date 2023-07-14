Panaji, Jul 14 (PTI) The 'Electrify Goa' rally will be held on July 22 during the fourth 'Energy Transition' ministerial meeting that will take place here as part of India's G20 presidency, an official said on Friday.

The rally, which will bring together electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts, runners and cyclists, will commence from Santa Monica jetty in Panaji and culminate at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, he said.

"It is being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency(BEE) and G20 Goa Secretariat. The aim is to highlight the potential of electric vehicles in reducing carbon emissions, promoting a greener future and supporting sustainable mobility," he added.

The rally will provide a platform for EV manufacturers, technology providers and enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles and share knowledge about latest advancements in electric mobility as well as serve as a forum for dialogue on challenges and opportunities in scaling up EV adoption, the official said.

Sanjith Rodrigues, Nodal Officer-G20, said participants will embark on an exhilarating journey traversing the scenic landscapes of Goa while promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about the benefits of EVs.

