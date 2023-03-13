Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Ahead of a G20 meeting in Amritsar, Punjab Police on Monday thoroughly checked all vehicles entering the border state as part of a special operation, according to an official statement.

The second G20 Education Working Group meeting will be held in Amritsar from March 15 to 17.

The checking of vehicles was conducted at all the inter-state boundaries of Punjab on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the statement said.

As many as 112 check points were set up under the supervision of inspectors and deputy superintendents of police at all the entry and exit points of 10 districts that share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana, it said.

Over 1,500 police personnel were deployed at these check points.

The 10 inter-state border districts are Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm and all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were asked to mobilise maximum manpower for it, the statement said.

As many as 5,669 vehicles entering the state were checked. Of these, 300 were challaned and 39 were impounded, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said.

Police also registered 21 FIRs and arrested a proclaimed offender. Besides, police teams recovered 3 kg poppy husk, 3.8 kg opium, 140 grams heroin and two illicit weapons during the operation, he said.

