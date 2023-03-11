Pune, Mar 11 (PTI) Pune is the ideal location for the fourth 'Y20' consultation meeting as the city has been a beacon of knowledge and culture for generations, in the process attracting students and scholars from across the world, Union Minister for Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

Also Read | ADR Report on Political Funding Says National Parties Collected Rs 17,249.45 Crore From Unknown Sources.

'Youth 20' is an official consultation forum for youth from G20 nations to have a dialogue with each other. The theme of the fourth Y20 consultation meet is 'Peace building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of no war- the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the future of work'.

Also Read | Rainfall on March 13 to 18 in India: Onset of Pre-Monsoon Showers May Lead to Crop Damage, Say Met Experts.

Thakur, who was the chief guest at the meet being held in Symbiosis International University (SIU) here, said, "Young people are equal stakeholders in the present. Their role is today, now and here. Look around, India is making headlines as it is the world's fastest growing large economy. From being among fragile five economies in 2014, we are now among the top five economies of the world."

"In a span of eight years, we have become third globally among startups with over 77000 startups and more than 107 unicorns. Whether it is social media led causes or billion dollar startups, our youth are leading from the front. The pathbreaking stories of our youth serve as inspiration for people all over the world to follow their passion and make positive impact in their respective fields," he added.

He heaped praise on Pune for being an education hub as well as a major manufacturing centre of the nation, with some of the world's largest automobile engineering and electronics firms having a presence here.

"I am delighted to be in Pune. Its reputation as the cultural capital of Maharashtra and a leading education hub cannot be overstated. With more than 10 universities and 100 institutes, the city has been a beacon of knowledge and culture for generations, attracting students and scholars from across the world. There could not be a better place to organize this Y20 event," he said.

Institutions like Symbiosis provide quality education to thousands of students from across the globe, thus sowing and nurturing the seeds of change, he added.

He also hailed the role of India role in promoting peace and reconciliation on the global stage.

"We have been a strong advocate for disarmament, non proliferation and have contributed to United Nations' peacekeeping efforts," Thakur said.

India assumed the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union, in December last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)