Panaji, Jun 19 (PTI) Goa was poised to be the creative capital of India due to 'work from Goa' picking up in a big way, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

Addressing the G20 Tourism Working group meeting near here, he said tourism plays a vital role in Goa's economy by creating jobs and boosting sectors such as hospitality, transportation, handicrafts, and agriculture.

"The development of tourism infrastructure has the potential to create more job opportunities for the local population, leading to socio-economic growth in the state,” he said.

"While Goa has a recorded population of 1.5 to 1.8 million people, estimates are that 10 times that number are living in Goa. So Goa is a preferred destination as a second home. We see a big culture of 'work From Goa'. The state is poised to be the creative capital of India," he said.

Tourism initiatives are directed by the Goa Tourism Board, which is the first of its kind in India, with equal representation from the tourism industry and the government, he added.

"Goa's tourism department has been actively engaging public and private stakeholder as part of hardcore, serious business efforts at the recently concluded trade events in Portugal, Germany, and the UAE. By leveraging these collaborations and more through this G20 session, Goa aims to enhance its tourism offerings and create unique opportunities for visitors from around the world," he added.

The minister said G20 is as an influential platform for global cooperation and decision-making and offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of tourism for the betterment of the planet.

