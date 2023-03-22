Udaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) A G20 workshop on enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was organised on the second day of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting in Udaipur on Wednesday.

The three-day G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting began on Tuesday. It is the second meeting of this group under India's G20 Presidency.

"The workshop presented the views and experiences of a wide range of stakeholders, including the public sector, private sector, and academia on the use of social impact investing as a tool for channeling finance towards social SDGs and measures to improve nature-related financial information in the future," a release said.

The outcomes of the workshop will contribute to building an understanding among G20 members and strengthen policy and other recommendations for actions to achieve SDGs.

The workshop had three sessions focusing on existing approaches to finance SDGs as well as identifying new methods to mobilise greater finance for SDGs.

The workshop was attended by delegates from G20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and 14 international organisations. Many delegates joined the workshop virtually, the release added.

