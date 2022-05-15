Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that Gaali Gopura will be built atop the Anjanadri Hill.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Dharavathi Hanuman Temple at Gokula in Hubballi.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

"Lord Hanuman was born in Karnataka. He is a proud son of Karnataka. We have provided a grant of Rs 100 Crore in the budget for the comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hill near Hospet. All the amenities including a Ropeway to reach the hilltop and other facilities would be provided for the tourists who visit the place," Bommai said as per an official statement.

"While a grand temple is being built for Lord Sri Ram in Ayodhya, Anjaneya temple is being developed here," Bommai said and assured the people of Gokula that he would try to address their grievances and demands.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

Recalling his association with Gokula village, he said that he had visited every house and delivered his first speech in public life at Gokula. "I have not stopped speaking since then," Bommai said in a lighter vein.

Union minister Prahlad Joshi, MLA Aravind Bellad, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Anil Kumar Patil and others were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)