New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched Harit Path, a mobile app to monitor plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools.

"The app has been developed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to monitor location, growth, species details, maintenance activities, targets, achievements of each of its field units for each and every plant under all plantation projects," said a release of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Also Read | EC Guidelines Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Postal Ballot Facility For Select Categories of Voters Including Senior Citizens, Campaigning And Rallies Allowed in Adherence to COVID-19 Restrictions.

Gadkari launched the app while chairing a meeting to review New Green Highways Policy (Plantation) and to discuss the use of new technologies in road construction through video conference.

While inaugurating the mobile app, Gadkari emphasised on strict monitoring of plantation and transplantation of trees. He stressed upon utilising modern and green technologies in road construction all over the country and said that it should be our mission to reduce the cost of construction by 25 per cent and for this new technology is required.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Govt’s Order Banning Processions.

The officials said they will be able to achieve the goal of 100 per cent plantation on highways up to March 2022.

Gadkari said that it should be our mission to save all the trees from being cut and specialised agencies equipped with new technologies should be hired for the purpose. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)