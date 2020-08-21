Chennai, August 21: The Madras High Court, ruling on a clutch of petitions seeking permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state, issued a verdict in favour of the government. The HC found merit in the state's decision to ban all forms of processions and public pandals, considering the risk of coronavirus transmission. Why Ganesh Chaturthi Moon Should Not Be Looked At? Know The Timings to Avoid Moon Sighting.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, despite being under pressure from conservative groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was firm in refusing to relax the norms for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. The festival will begin from Saturday.

The state government has appealed the people to celebrate the festival at home. Public processions and setting up of pandals for Ganpati idols, and immersing them as per the annual ritual has been cancelled due to the pandemic situation.

The decision, said the government, was in accordance with the June 29 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banning religious congregations.

Tamil Nadu, with a total caseload of over 3.55 lakh, is the second worst-affected state in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has claimed more than 6,120 lives so far in the state. A respite remains the dwindling positivity rate, with the latest projections increasing the doubling period to 40.84 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).