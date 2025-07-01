Ranchi/ Medininagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate a four-lane flyover in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi on July 3, another central minister said on Tuesday.

The 4.18-km elevated corridor, also known as Ratu Road flyover was built at Rs 558 crore, beginning at Naga Baba Khatal near Raj Bhavan and ending near OTC Ground, an official said.

The construction of the flyover started in November 2022.

“Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the flyover at a function in OTC ground," Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth told reporters.

The people of Ranchi have been eagerly waiting for this flyover, as it will help them get rid of the perennial traffic jam in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, Palamu MP Vishnu Dayal Ram said that Gadkari will also inaugurate Garhwa-Rehla four-lane bypass on July 3.

