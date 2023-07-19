Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a testament to the region's burgeoning cultural scene, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the flourishing arts and entertainment industry in the picturesque valley.

Addressing an enthralled audience at the Amrit Yuva Kalotsav in Srinagar's Tagore Hall, LG Saxena expressed his delight at witnessing artists from across the country flocking to Kashmir to showcase their talents and learn from the diverse artistic community.

Also Read | Small Mammals May Have Hunted Dinosaurs for Food -- Study.

The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to artists and cultural events worldwide, and Kashmir was no exception. However, the recent development and establishment of cinema halls in various districts signal a revival of the arts and a return to normalcy.

"Artists suffered a lot during the Covid pandemic. Now I am happy to see the artists coming from other parts of the country to Kashmir to showcase their art and to learn new art as well," remarked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, acknowledging the resilience and dedication of the artistic community in Kashmir.

Also Read | Europe Heat Wave Scorches Italy, France.

The inauguration of cinemas in previously underserved regions is a significant step towards promoting the arts and enriching the cultural experiences of local residents. Pulwama and Shopian districts were among the first to receive these new cultural hubs, followed by Baramulla and Handwara.

In a positive development, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Kulgam districts are eagerly anticipating their own cinema halls, slated to open their doors in September this year.

"In September this year, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kulgam districts will get cinema halls too," announced the Lieutenant Governor, underlining the administration's commitment to fostering an environment that encourages artistic expression and creativity across all communities.

Art and culture have the remarkable power to transcend boundaries and unite people in shared experiences, and the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the role of peace in nurturing the artistic spirit in the region.

"Nothing can happen without peace. Today, one can see youth enjoying ice cream at the Jehlum riverfront and at the same time enjoying playing and listening to music. Art knows no boundaries and can soothe the nerves," he remarked, highlighting the transformative effect of a peaceful atmosphere on artistic endeavours.

With a functional cinema already gracing the vibrant city of Srinagar, the cultural landscape of the valley is becoming increasingly dynamic, drawing not only local audiences but also attracting artists from afar, drawn to the rich tapestry of traditions and contemporary expressions that Kashmir has to offer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)