Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel statedthat CREDAI is advancing the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' by appointing representatives from every region of India to its newly formed National Committee.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ease of Doing Business vision, the Gujarat Government is committed to approving construction plans within the stipulated timeframe, in accordance with established regulations.

Supporting CREDAI's vision of timely project completion, the state government is ready to collaborate to ensure that developments are completed within three years.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presides over CREDAI's 'Change of Guard Ceremony - 2025' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The event was also graced by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the newly appointed President of CREDAI National and the entire team through a voice message.

The Chief Minister remarked that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister and the dedicated efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah, India has demonstrated to the world the remarkable scale and speed of development that can be achieved through a change in leadership.

Today's CREDAI event offers an opportunity to realise the mantra of 'The Big Shift - For the Leaders, By the Leaders,' under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. CREDAI has played a key role in streamlining the real estate sector by uniting policymakers, investors, financial institutions, consumers, and industry professionals. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the new leadership team will continue this legacy and chart a new course for the sector by fostering a win-win environment for developers and all stakeholders alike.

He noted that the Prime Minister has given the mantra of inclusive development, addressing key concerns such as food, housing, healthcare, and education for the poor, the middle class, and the underprivileged. Organizations like CREDAI have been actively involved in these developmental efforts through continuous support and collaboration. Thousands of developers associated with CREDAI are playing a vital role in accelerating the mission of "Darekne Ghar" (Housing for All), aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat. Additionally, a new initiative has been launched under the Prime Minister's guidance to provide dignified and affordable rental housing for laborers and economically weaker sections residing in urban areas.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the real estate sector plays an active role in the Prime Minister's housing schemes. CREDAI's commitment to skill development for 10 lakh construction workers in 25 cities across the country over five years is also commendable.

The Prime Minister, as part of voluntary social responsibility, has also urged citizens to contribute through initiatives like 'Catch the Rain' for water conservation, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' for increasing green cover, cleanliness and wellness campaigns, natural farming, assistance to the poor, promoting local production with the mantra of Vocal for Local, and making yoga and sports a part of life to ensure a healthy lifestyle for future generations. The Chief Minister urged everyone present to fulfill these resolutions.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed President of CREDAI Shekhar Patel and other new office-bearers and the entire CREDAI team on this occasion.

Newly appointed President of CREDAI, Shekhar Patel, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Team Gujarat is consistently working towards formulating citizen-centric policies and driving positive reforms in their implementation.

He highlighted that the state government has recently introduced several progressive decisions across departments, including streamlining the process for obtaining non-agricultural land use approvals under the Revenue Department.

He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Prime Minister and Home Minister in building a safe, well-structured, and prosperous nation. He stated that the real estate sector is playing a significant role in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat, and CREDAI India will establish training institutes to provide skill development to approximately 10 lakh construction workers over the next five years.

Additionally, CREDAI National has committed to completing projects like CREDAI Green India Council, CREDAI Data Analytics Center, Ease and Cost of Doing Business, and Affordable Housing 2.0 in the coming five years.

Former President and current Chairman of CREDAI National Boman Irani stated that in its 25-year journey, CREDAI has expanded to 240 units across 24 states with 13,000 members. The real estate sector contributes over 15 per cent to India's GDP.

CREDAI is also supporting the realization of the Prime Minister's dream of 'Housing for All'. He extended his best wishes to Shekhar Patel and the entire team in their new roles.

Former Chairman of CREDAI National Manoj Gaur welcomed everyone present and reflected on his two-year journey, stating that CREDAI has accomplished great work in its 25 years since inception. The new team will also work towards realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat. The newly appointed Secretary of CREDAI Gaurav Gupta delivered the vote of thanks.

In the presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, the baton was ceremonially handed over by outgoing President Boman Irani to the new President Shekhar Patel, as per CREDAI tradition. During the ceremony, the announcement of CREDAI National's Executive Council and Committee for 2025-27 was also made.

Additionally, in the presence of dignitaries, the book 'Maru Ahmedabad' and the 'Green Building' report were released, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CREDAI, NSDC, and QCI for skill development.

As the new team of CREDAI National, introductions were given for incoming President Shekhar Patel, Vice President Ashish Patel, as well as the Secretary, Joint Secretary, Treasurer, and other office-bearers.

On this occasion, Padma awardee and industrialist Pankaj Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, MLAs, CREDAI India office-bearers, members, and a large number of industry leaders associated with the construction sector were present. (ANI)

