Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1(ANI): On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi devotees continue to come from all over the country and visit the Lalbaugcha Raja, during the ten-day long festival.

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, Lalbaugcha Raja, the King of Lalbaug, needs special mention. After the two-year gap of COVID, devotees thronged in for the darshan of Lord Ganesh and offer prayers.

This year, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad at the doorsteps of the devotees online should you wish for it. The Prasad on JioMart is in the form of two laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. (ANI)

