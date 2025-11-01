New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two suspects, Abdullah and Prince Ghazi, for the murder of Misbah, a member of the Hashim Baba gang, during a conflict in Northeast Delhi on Friday.

According to the Delhi Police, both accused are connected to their boss Chenu. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man, who had multiple criminal cases registered against him, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur on Thursday night, the Delhi Police said.

According to the police, a firing incident was reported at Seelampur at about 10:40 PM yesterday. Upon reaching the spot near Jama Masjid Seelampur, a police team found a person injured. He was taken to JPC Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending doctors, said the police. The police said the victim was identified as Misbah (22).

During the preliminary investigation, the deceased was found to be involved in seven criminal cases related to murder, attempted murder, robbery and the Arms Act, said the Delhi Police.

In another operation, a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Task Force (STF) South-East District of Delhi and Pul Prahladpur Police arrested a wanted robber, identified as Himanshu (23), after a brief shootout near Badarpur Flyover Park in the national capital on the night of October 25.

According to the police, the accused, Himanshu, son of Shailender Singh and a resident of Sanjay Camp, Dakshin Puri in the national captial sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during the exchange of fire. He was immediately shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Police recovered one semi-automatic pistol (.32 bore) with two live cartridges and four empty cartridges: two fired by the accused and two by the police team.

"The accused was wanted in an armed robbery case of PS Pul Prahladpur wherein he, along with his associate Kaushal, had robbed a Domino's delivery boy on October 22, 2025. The video of this robbery had gone viral on social media," police said.

"Accused Himanshu has a criminal history of three previous cases of kidnapping and robbery/snatching. He was released from jail in June 2025 and had become active again in street crimes," police added. (ANI)

