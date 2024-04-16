New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi police busted a gang of thieves and arrested four people for stealing laptops, iPads, mobile phones and other valuable items.

According to the police, five different cases of burglary were registered at PS Rajendra Nagar on April 2, wherein a few laptops, iPads, and mobile phones were stolen from different rooms of an apartment in Old Rajendra Nagar in New Delhi.

Following the theft complaint, a joint team of special staff was constituted. On April 5, secret information was received that one of the receivers of stolen property is residing in Uttrakhand's Roorkee.

The joint team raided Solanipuram in Roorkee, where one person, namely Deepak was found. He runs a laptop repair shop. During the search, two stolen iPads were recovered from his shop.

Further, another accused, namely Rahil Khan, a resident of Azad Nagar Ram Nagar in Roorkee, was also apprehended, and seven laptops along with one more iPad were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Khan revealed that he borrowed stolen laptops from a boy named Armaan. Further, accused Rahil Khan told police that Armaan used to steal items with his brother Aftab.

As per the information provided by Rahil Khan, the police arrested Armaan from Loni in Ghaziabad after raiding several locations. The police also recovered two tabs and five stolen mobile phones from his possession.

The team also raided Gurugram to arrest the rest of the criminals. The police apprehended a woman named Raheeda at her residence in connection with the case and recovered 84 mobile phones from her possession.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

