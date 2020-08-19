Rishikesh, Aug 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has issued instructions for speedy implementation of a project that would bring the flow of the Ganga river up to the steps of the famous Triveni ghat in Rishikesh permanently, the city mayor said on Wednesday.

The Ganga flows around 100 metres away from the steps of the Triveni ghat for most of the year, except during the monsoon and the demand for bringing its flow closer to it is decades-old.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: State Registers 9,742 New COVID-19 Cases and 86 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Reaches 3,16,003.

Rawat has given his consent for implementing the project with the budget allocated for the 2021 Kumbh Mela and issued necessary instructions to the Mela officials, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai said.

Announcements made in the past about developing Triveni ghat on the lines of Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and bringing the flow of the river permanently up to its steps never saw the light of day.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET 2020 Admit Card Released Online at icsi.edu: CS Executive Exam to Be Held on August 29 Through Remote Proctored Mode, Know Details of the Exam Pattern.

With the chief minister's order, the decades-old demand looks likely to be fulfilled now, Mamgai said.

Rawat also directed officials to carry out cleaning of the Triveni ghat, developing a ghat on the confluence of the Ganga and Chandrabhaga rivers and reconstruction of several damaged ghats, the mayor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)