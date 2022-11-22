Kochi, Nov 22 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday granted the police, five-day custody of the four accused in the recent gangrape case of a 19-year old model inside a moving car here.

The court has sent Vivek (26), Sudheep (34) and Nithin (35), all residents of Kodungalloor and a woman accused, Dimple Lamba (21), a Rajasthan native to five-day police custody.

Police said the survivor was raped in the parking area of ??the hotel where she attended a party before they took her in the same vehicle and raped while travelling.

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, Lamba, and was introduced to the men, police had said on Friday night after taking the accused into custody.

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at a bar and 'gang-raped' her on Thursday night, police had said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate on Friday early morning.

