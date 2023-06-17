Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Vijay Yadav, the accused in the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva will be produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Lucknow, at the end of his three-day custody.

The 25-year-old man Vijay Yadav aka Anand Yadav was arrested for allegedly killing gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva.

Meanwhile, in Chowk police station the police have deployed a heavy police force.

According to the police, nothing new has come out; the police could not get any new clue from the three-day remand of the accused Vijay Yadav.

Earlier on June 15, a court in Lucknow on Wednesday granted a three-day remand of the accused in Gangster Jeeva's murder case to the Wazirganj Police.

The police, however, had sought a five-day remand from the court. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Harikesh Pandey, granted the remand starting from morning, 10:00 am, June 15 to the evening, 5:00 pm, June 17.

Sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the UP Police to investigate the murder said that during questioning, assailant Vijay Yadav said that he was offered money to kill Maheswari from one Aslam, who he met in Nepal recently. Yadav claimed that Aslam's brother Atif, who is lodged in a Lucknow jail, had been "harassed" by Maheswari.

Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, a close aide of Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, was shot at Lucknow Civil Court on June 7. The officials later informed that Jeeva had succumbed to his injuries.

Jeeva was accused in the murder of BJP leader, Brahm Dutt Dwivedi, in 1997 and was brought to the court for a hearing in connection with the case. He was involved with several infamous gangs and carried out several criminal activities for almost three decades. Later, he was an active member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

It was revealed that the assailant made his way inside the court campus, taking a lawyer's get-up. The Uttar Pradesh Police had registered charges against Yadav under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 and 307. (ANI).

