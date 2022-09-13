Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested an accomplice of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa from Mohali's Kharar.

Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran, from Kharar.

They also recovered 103 grams of heroin from his possession.

Landa (33), who is a native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had conspired in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

He was also allegedly involved in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) beneath a vehicle of a Sub-Inspector in Amritsar.

Assistant Inspector General, (SSOC) Varun Sharma said Soni is an active member of the Lakhbir Singh alias Landa module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides, providing hideouts.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SSOC Police Station in Mohali.

He is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

