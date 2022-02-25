New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a notorious gangster after a brief encounter in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday.

The police said that the gangster Yunus Badri is a member of the Mewat-based gang of robbers.

According to police, Yunus is involved in nine criminal cases including assault on police, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, threatening, arms act, and Cow Slaughtering Act in Delhi.

The police have recovered one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with two live cartridges and one empty shell fired by the accused. (ANI)

