Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Haryana Police have seized over 759 kg of ganja worth over Rs 1.5 crore in two separate cases in Palwal and Rohtak districts and arrested four accused of transporting the contraband.

Sharing the information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that in the first case, the police seized over 474 kg 800 gram of ganja in Palwal which was being illegally transported in a truck from Odisha.

The police team, after getting secret input about the smuggling of narcotics in a truck that was being piloted by a car, had intercepted the vehicle at a Naka.

The search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 93 plastic bags containing the contraband weighing 474 kg and 800 grams.

The arrested accused was identified as Amar Singh, a resident of district Mathura, and Mushtkim of district Nuh, a spokesperson said.

In the second case, the police team in Rohtak district while being in the Sampla area got input about the illegal transportation of drugs in a vehicle. On receiving input, the team intercepted a vehicle and apprehended two persons.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 19 bags weighing 285 kilograms of ganja.

The arrested accused were identified as Rohit a resident of Delhi and Praveen aka Pinna of village Gamdi in Sonipat.

During the investigation, it came to light that the main kingpin of the racket is Satish, a resident of village Katwal, Sonipat. Both the accused had brought ganja from Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) at the behest of Satish.

The accused have bought ganja at the rate of Rs 7000 per kg, which they were going to sell at different places at the rate of about Rs 20000 per kg.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) had been registered against the accused. Police were trying to identify the kingpin of the racket and further investigation is on. (ANI)

