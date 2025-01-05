Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Garlic allegedly smuggled from China were seized by the SSB near Siliguri in northern West Bengal's Darjeeling district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the 41st battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted two pick-up vans in Rathkhola in the Naxalbari police station area, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Son and Wife With Sharp Edged Weapon in Hanumangarh.

About 300 bags of Chinese garlic were found in those vans, they added.

The suspected smugglers, however, managed to flee from the spot.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Jammu Railway Division on December 6.

An investigation has been started, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)