Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) The construction of a memorial and research centre in memory of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims will begin by the end of the year and it will send out a message of environment conservation, Madhya Pradesh minister of relief and rehabilitation Vishwas Sarang said on Tuesday.

It will be built at the site of the leak, which took place in the intervening night of December 2-3 in 1984 and killed thousands, and is widely acknowledged as the world's worst industrial disaster, he said.

"This will not only be a tribute to those who died in the disaster but also send out a message to the world that we should not spoil our environment due to industrialization. Work on the memorial and research centre is likely to begin by the end of this year," he told reporters.

He said the research centre would work for social- economic development of gas victims, as well as on pollution and environmental conservation.

Sarang also said the work of removal of hazardous waste lying in the Union Carbide factory, the site of the tragedy,, would begin soon.

The Union government, in March 2017, had told the Lok Sabha that 336 tonnes of hazardous waste were lying in the factory premises.

