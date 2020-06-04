India News | Gautam Buddh Nagar: 6 Arrested, 350 Vehicles Penalised for Lockdown Violation

Noida (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Six people were arrested and owners of 350 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, two vehicles were impounded for similar violations during the day, amid more relaxations during the fifth phase of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic.

"Two FIRs was registered on Thursday for lockdown violation and six people arrested. A total of 1,314 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 350 of them, while another two were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

The district has so far recorded 543 positive cases of COVID-19, including eight deaths, according to official figures on Thursday.

