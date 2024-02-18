Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): In a significant stride towards realising the goals set by the Yogi government to elevate Uttar Pradesh into a one trillion dollar economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate over 14,000 projects valued at more than Rs 10 lakh crore during the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

This initiative is poised to create about 34 lakh job opportunities across the state, marking a significant leap towards economic growth and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will also tour the exhibition showcasing these transformative projects. Following this, he will address the citizens of Uttar Pradesh from the main GBC hangar, offering his heartfelt wishes for the successful commencement of these endeavours.

It is noteworthy that the Global Investors Summit was organised between February 10 and 12 last year. About a year later, GBC@IV is being organised between February 19-21, in which many VIPs, including PM Modi, will participate.

Following the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is poised for another significant milestone with GBC@IV. Having grabbed global attention, Uttar Pradesh is set to embark on a transformative journey through the launch of numerous projects, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Modi and under the stewardship of Chief Minister Yogi.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will highlight the government's accomplishments and share insights with potential investors. On this occasion, CM Yogi will also present his views regarding the suitable environment for industries in Uttar Pradesh as well as future plans.

Nand Gopal Nandi, the Minister of Industrial Development, will extend a cordial welcome to PM Modi. Additionally, notable figures including Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, JP Park, CEO of Samsung South West Asia, Susanne Pulverer, CEO of INGKA, Jinal Mehta, MD of Torrent Group, and Jalaj Mehta, Chairman of Adverb Technologies, will share their insights on the state's industrial progress.

Additionally, Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India and Lucknow's MP, will provide his perspective. Following these discussions, PM Modi will unveil the projects digitally, accompanied by a screening of a short film showcasing the government's achievements.

With all arrangements now complete, the stage is set for the upcoming event. Recently, CM Yogi personally oversaw the preparations and provided necessary directives to ensure a seamless execution. The event is expected to host approximately 4000 participants from around the globe, comprising esteemed industrialists, Fortune Global/India 500 companies, foreign investor partners, ambassadors and high commissioners, and other distinguished guests.

To ensure the seamless organisation of the programme, Invest UP has delegated various responsibilities. Nodal officers have been appointed to manage hotel accommodations for special guests, while key personnel have also been appointed for the airport, the help desk, vehicle arrangements, parking, and registration.

Ten distinct pavilions have been erected at the exhibition site, showcasing a diverse range of sectors, including AI, textiles, data centers/electronics and IT, warehouse and logistics, film city, Invest UP/Top Investors, medical devices, EV and renewable energy, and defense/aerospace.

German hangars, constructed from steel shipping containers, have been assembled for the event. Additionally, 3D replica models of various defence equipment, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, will be on display. Attendees will also get a sneak peek at the upcoming film city project in the YEIDA area.

On the sidelines of the GBC@IV on February 19, a grand exhibition will also be organised in which more than 9 special sectors will be showcased. Spanning across 1250 square metres, this three-day exhibition will feature the AI Pavilion, Textile, Logistics and Warehousing, Defence and Aerospace, Data Centre/Electronics and IT, EV and Renewable Energy, Film City, Medical Equipment, and ODOP.

Moreover, sectoral sessions will be organised, shedding light on Uttar Pradesh's current status and future trajectory in key areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). These sessions aim to provide insight into the state's evolving landscape and its strides towards progress and innovation.

As many as 14,619 projects worth Rs 10,23,537 crore are going to be launched in the state through GB@IV. What sets this investment drive apart is its comprehensive reach, spanning across all parts and districts of Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the Pashchimanchal region will witness the initiation of 52 percent of these investment projects, followed by 29 percent in Purvanchal, 14 percent in Madhyachal, and 5 percent in Bundelkhand.

These investment projects will unfold across all 75 districts of the state, with 19 districts surpassing their investment targets by more than 100 percent. Among them, Etah leads with an impressive 354 percent, followed by Sitapur at 145 percent, Shahjahanpur at 127 percent, and Sonbhadra at 121 percent. Other districts such as Chandauli, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Mirzapur, and Hardoi, have also significantly exceeded their targets.

Additionally, districts like Amethi, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Gonda, and Bareilly have showcased remarkable progress, with figures ranging from 100 to 108 percent. This surge in investment promises to usher in a new era of economic growth and prosperity across the state.

Investment inflows are diversifying across a spectrum of sectors, with the housing sector commanding the largest share at 19.24 percent. Renewable energy follows closely with 15 percent, while manufacturing has received 13 percent, IT and IT enabled services 10 percent, and logistics and warehousing 7.83 percent. energy 7.5 percent, food processing 6.01 percent, electronics manufacturing 5.27 percent, and education 2.96 percent.

Furthermore, investment projects will also be started in Agriculture (0.37%), Animal Husbandry (0.25%), Automobiles & Electric Vehicles (0.33%), Biofuels/Biomass (0.82%), Dairy (1.04%), Defence & Aerospace (0.55%), Distilleries ( 0.84%), Financial Services (0.12%), Food & Civil Supplies (1.08%), Health Services (2.73%), Hospitality & Entertainment (2.78%), Infrastructure (0.02%), Textiles & Handloom (1.28%), wood-based industry (1.00%), and other sectors (0.11%).

The Yogi government is set to implement investment proposals surpassing Rs 10 lakh crore, with contributions from 37 government departments. Remarkably, 16 of these departments have exceeded their respective targets.

Notably, the Basic Education Department has achieved an outstanding 888 percent of its set target, followed by Food and Civil Supplies (226%), Forest Department (182%), AYUSH (173%), Animal Husbandry (167%), Energy (165%), Secondary Education (139%), Technical Education (133%), Horticulture (120%), Additional Energy Sources (114%), Cane Development & Sugar Industry (112%), Medical Education (110%), Health (105%), YEIDA (103%), Civil Aviation (100%), and GNIDA (100%).

The upcoming groundbreaking ceremony marks the fourth such event under the stewardship of the Yogi government, following three successful precedents. These ceremonies have been instrumental in ushering in transformative investments, totaling over Rs 2.10 lakh crore, across various sectors in the state.

The journey began with the landmark UP Investors Summit in February 2018, where 1,045 MoUs amounting to Rs 4.28 lakh crore were inked, laying a solid foundation for subsequent endeavours. In July 2018, the first groundbreaking ceremony heralded the launch of 81 projects with an investment of Rs 61,792 crore. This momentum continued into July 2019, with the second ceremony witnessing the launch of nearly 290 projects totaling Rs 67,202 crore.

In June 2022, the third edition of the groundbreaking ceremony marked another significant milestone, as over 1,400 projects with an investment exceeding Rs 80,000 crore were launched. (ANI)

